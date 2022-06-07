1972 flood survivor speaks about the horrific night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clark Sorenson was 14 years old on June 9, 1972.

He and his family lived on West Franklin Drive near Canyon Lake on the south side of Jackson Blvd. in Rapid City, South Dakota.

He remembers living by Rapid Creek as being the best place to grow up as a kid because the creek provided all sorts of fun for a young boy. He and his friends would fish and go inner tubing and if they got bored they’d just go down to the creek and throw rocks.

On the afternoon of June 9, 1972, Clark had been mowing lawns and he went home to take a nap. He woke up in the early evening.

“When I woke up, I thought I had slept all night it was so dark and I could see clouds in the sky and these were not your normal clouds. I think they were the darkest clouds I’ve ever seen. We knew this was not a normal rainstorm, I mean it was just a wall of water coming down and thunder and lightning like crazy.”

Clark’s dad was driving home listening to the radio. KOTA radio announced a warning that anyone living by the creek should evacuate.

Clark’s family loaded up in their car but didn’t even get out of the driveway before the water started to float the car.

Clark and his family bailed out of the car and decided to climb on top of the roof of their house.

“But the water was everywhere it was not just in the street it was up in the yard it was up at the front door it was coming everywhere it was coming strong.”

From atop the roof, Clark could see that there were many other people in the same predicament. People who were trying to escape in their cars which began to float in the raging waters.

“So people were bailing out of cars and the water was starting to take them ...”

Clark’s father gathered his family in a circle on top of the house and said a prayer that his family would live through the night.

But things were about to get much worse. The force of the water and the debris from destroyed homes caused Canyon Lake Dam to burst.

Clark remembers it all too well.

“When the dam broke, when Canyon Lake dam broke, you could hear something, I didn’t know what it was, but in just a matter of seconds a wall of water came rushing down. Then you could hear houses starting to break up and cars getting floated away and smashing into trees and glass breaking and all this noise, and that’s when I really got scared.”

Clark knew things were very, very bad. “At one time after the dam broke at its worst, I was thinking what it was going to be like to take that last breath and breathe in water and what that was gonna feel like. I was actually thinking that.”

Just then, a neighbor’s house came off its foundation and headed straight for Clark’s home.

“That whole house hit our house and the roof lines. And that house sheared right on top of our house and we ran to the end of our roof to get out of the way of the roof that was coming towards us.”

The people who were in that neighbor’s house came up through the attic to climb onto Clark’s roof. But they were not out of danger.

“And about the time they got out of the attic and onto our roof, our house sheared off its foundation.”

Clark’s home slammed into another house and into a row of poplar trees.

“And it was just like step off, step right off the roof into those trees. I think God’s hand was involved right there.”

All six of Clark’s family survived.

“People need to know that the disasters that happen, they’re real to the people who were in them.”

