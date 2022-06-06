Advertisement

Three people indicted for allegedly kidnapping FBI agent

court gavel
court gavel(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A federal grand jury has indicted three people for allegedly kidnapping an FBI victim specialist last week. Online court records indicate Juan Francisco Alvarez-Sorto, Deyvin Morales and Lourdes Alondra Bonilla were indicted on May 19 on charges of kidnapping, carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. According to the indictment, the trio kidnapped FBI Victim Specialist Curt Lauinger while he was engaged in his official duties in Red Shirt on May 6. The indictment offers no other details on the circumstances except to say a rifle was brandished during the incident. A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Sioux Falls didn’t immediately respond to a message Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
For people who were listening to KOTA radio that rainy night of June 9, 1972, they heard Robb...
Survivors of the 1972 Rapid City Flood Speak to KOTA Territory News 50 years later
Black Hills Con
Black Hills Con outgrows their space, plans to move to a larger venue
employment
Highest paying jobs in Rapid City that require a bachelor’s degree
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in South Dakota

Latest News

South Dakota voters weigh future of ballot measures, taxes
Col. Seth Spanier
New Bomb Wing Vice Commander at Ellsworth Air Force Base
Winners of Miss South Dakota 2022
Hunter Widvey crowned Miss South Dakota 2022
Woman identified in Pennington County fatal crash