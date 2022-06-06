Advertisement

Thousands take advantage of early voting

Pennington County has mailed out approximately 12,000 absentee voting applications.
Pennington County has mailed out approximately 12,000 absentee voting applications.(KOTA)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Instead of racing to the polls on election day, thousands took advantage of early and absentee voting.

According to the Pennington County Auditor, more than 6,800 people filled out their ballots ahead of schedule.

Pennington County Auditor Cindy Mohler said this year’s early voting turn out was a head of 2016′s.

Early voting ended at 5 Monday night and Tuesday voters will need to go to their polling locations.

“We did send out cards letting everybody know their polling location because of the redistricting, because of the 2020 census. We got a lot of those cards back in the mail. Some people might have looked at it and thought it was a political flyer and thrown it away, but you want to know if your polling location has changed. It’ll save you time at the polls, it’ll save the poll workers who are extremely busy working their hearts out on election day,” said Mohler.

The polls are open 7 am to 7 pm Tuesday.

CLICK the link to access the Voter Information Portal and find where to vote:

https://vip.sdsos.gov/VIPLogin.aspx

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
For people who were listening to KOTA radio that rainy night of June 9, 1972, they heard Robb...
Survivors of the 1972 Rapid City Flood Speak to KOTA Territory News 50 years later
Black Hills Con
Black Hills Con outgrows their space, plans to move to a larger venue
Woman identified in Pennington County fatal crash
employment
Highest paying jobs in Rapid City that require a bachelor’s degree

Latest News

Tuesday
More storms Tuesday
Companies are partnering to build a $28 million senior living community project in Spearfish.
$28 million senior living community slated for Spearfish
A group of 28th Security Forces Squadron Airmen participate in close quarters training in...
Base Conducting Field Training Exercise at Ellsworth
A cross walk sign at the sidewalk leading to Douglas High School.
Connecting neighborhoods in Box Elder