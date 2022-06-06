Advertisement

Showers and storms likely into Tuesday

By David Stradling
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Strong to severe storms taper off this evening and skies remain partly cloudy overnight. Lows will range from the 40s to the low 50s.

More showers and storms are expected late Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs will be in the 60s for much of the area.

Warmer air will slowly return to the region through the rest of the week. Mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday with highs in the 60s and 70s. Thursday will be in the 70s for many, but a few afternoon storms will be possible. Friday will be in the 70s once again.

Much warmer air is set to return this weekend with highs in the 80s both Saturday and Sunday. A few storms are possible Sunday, mainly in the afternoon hours.

