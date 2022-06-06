Advertisement

High school barrel racers post eye-popping times at regional rodeo

Wall’s Cordes, Rapid City’s Nutter among top competitors
Wall high school rodeo regionals
By Ben Burns
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This weekend’s high school regional rodeo competition featured some of the state’s top barrel racers, which included the Jr. South Dakota Rodeo Queen and a Wall teen who qualified for Nationals in 2021. Ben Burns has some of Sunday’s highlights.

