Advertisement

Base Conducting Field Training Exercise at Ellsworth

A group of 28th Security Forces Squadron Airmen participate in close quarters training in...
A group of 28th Security Forces Squadron Airmen participate in close quarters training in preparation for the Global Strike Challenge 2021 on Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Aug. 27, 2021. Global Strike Challenge helps communicate the readiness, teamwork and professionalism of Air Force Global Strike Command’s Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Fronk)(Airman 1st Class Jonah Fronk | 28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Members of the 28th Security Forces Squadron will be participating in an air base defense operations field training exercise June 7-9 on Ellsworth.

During the exercise, residents on or near the installation may hear gunfire and explosions, and may see smoke during different portions of the exercise.

Some training scenarios will extend into the evening and early morning hours.

The 28th Security Forces Squadron provides integrated defense and combat capability to Ellsworth Air Force Base and the Air Force worldwide.

Whether at home station or forward deployed, members of the 28th SFS provide an impenetrable umbrella of force protection encompassing all personnel, property and resources.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
For people who were listening to KOTA radio that rainy night of June 9, 1972, they heard Robb...
Survivors of the 1972 Rapid City Flood Speak to KOTA Territory News 50 years later
Black Hills Con
Black Hills Con outgrows their space, plans to move to a larger venue
Woman identified in Pennington County fatal crash
employment
Highest paying jobs in Rapid City that require a bachelor’s degree

Latest News

A cross walk sign at the sidewalk leading to Douglas High School.
Connecting neighborhoods in Box Elder
Construction equipment helps excavate and prepare the area for Rapid City's diverging diamond.
LaCrosse Street closure for construction
court gavel
Three people indicted for allegedly kidnapping FBI agent
South Dakota voters weigh future of ballot measures, taxes