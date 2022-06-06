8 nonprofits award thousands in grants for community projects
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 8 South Dakota nonprofits rose above other applicants to earn grants for their organizations.
The South Dakota Community Foundation awarded nearly $120,000 in grants to:
- The Black Hills Playhouse (Statewide): $20,000
- The Ecotone Foundation, Inc. (Spearfish): $19,750
- West Dakota Regional Water (western South Dakota): $20,000
- Youth & Family Services, Inc. (Rapid City): $20,000
- Black Hills Works (Rapid City): $10,000
- High Plains Western Heritage Center (Spearfish): $10,000
- Kadoka Buffalo Stampede (Kadoka): $10,000
- Sanford Underground Research Facility Foundation (Lead): $10,000
Ginger Niemann, senior program officer for the South Dakota Community Foundation, said the process to apply for the grants was competitive and the organizations that won should be proud of the work they are doing.
“Well, all of these grants that were awarded today come from a wide range of programming and activities that they have going on and to have all of those things in a community makes a community strong. It entices others to come to our community if we have all of these things and it also helps for each one of these nonprofits to grow and think about the work that they’re doing,” stated Niemann.
Some of the projects include creating more transportation options for Black Hills Works and building a Sacred Circle Garden that honors nature and Native American heritage in Lead.
