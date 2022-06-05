Survivors of the 1972 Rapid City Flood Speak to KOTA Territory News 50 years later

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 50 years ago this week the Black Hills was ravaged by the most devastating flood in South Dakota history. The 1972 Rapid City flood. It was and continues to be one of the deadliest floods in U.S. history and it shook the community to its core. During the week of June 5 -10, 2022 there will be many commemorations honoring the loss of life and discussions about lessons learned.

For people who were listening to KOTA radio that rainy night of June 9, 1972, they heard Robb DeWall describe the escalating conditions. DeWall’s booming radio voice told listeners that “Little Elk Creek is causing severe flooding in the Nemo area and Rapid Creek above Rapid City has risen more than four feet.”

Nearly 16 inches of rain fell within 6 hours in parts of the Black Hills.

Johnny Brockelsby is one of the survivors of the 1972 flood. He was 21 years old at the time and intended on going camping with friends that evening. But officials told him that because of the rain, the roads were closed. Johnny returned to his home on Jackson Blvd. which was right on Rapid Creek.

Johnny remembers that creek was out of its banks and it was into his backyard.

Johnny and a friend decided to go get some plywood to protect the windows from the storm.

He headed up to north Rapid City, north of Omaha St.

Radio broadcaster Jim Shaw was heading home that evening and heard reports on the radio that there was high water coming down the creek.

Robb DeWall continued his broadcasts saying “Rapid City Mayor Don Barnett urgently asks all citizens living on property abutting Rapid Creek anywhere in the county or city to leave that property immediately. The Mayor says the situation is going to get worse before it gets better. “

Johnny headed back to his house and as he describes it “that’s when all hell broke loose.

”The water and debris piling up in Canyon Lake caused Canyon Lake Dam to break. A wall of water hit Johnny’s car. He was able to immediately pull into the driveway of the Whisler Bearing Co. a couple of blocks from the creek.

”The water was just going down both sides of this building, and there were cars that were tumbling in the water” says Johnny.

Jim Shaw was amazed that the creek no longer looked like the peaceful creek running through town but was now “like a river not a creek it was a raging river.”

The next morning, when Johnny was able to make it back home, the devastation in his front yard was astounding. There were cars among the debris and there was like three feet of mud left after the water subsided.

Johnny remembers “there was a house that was right in the middle, right in front of our house that was in Jackson Blvd.”

Jim Shaw went back to the radio station and began reporting on the thousands of missing people. “We got calls and many of them were people crying and carrying on one way or the other ... that’s my brother that’s my son that’s my father, it was heartbreaking, just heartbreaking.”

Ozzie Osheim was a funeral director at one of three funeral homes in Rapid City during the flood

”We didn’t allow anyone to come in and identify their loved ones for the first two or three days because we were busy taking care of them.“

”So many of these people, they not only lost their loved ones they lost their home they lost ungodly much along the way, so they were kinda numb.”

Johnny still looks back on that terrible night and says “we just don’t want to ever forget all these people that we lost, we need to remember them.”

Ozzie Osheim reflects on one of the many lessons learned. “One point that we can all learn from such a disaster is how precious life is, that we should live our lives that we are ready for a disaster at any time.”

238 people died in the 1972 Flood and more than 1330 homes were destroyed.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.