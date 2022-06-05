Advertisement

Post 320 Stars shine against Plattsmouth

Sturgis Titans split pair of games versus Alliance, Renner
Post 320 Stars shine against Plattsmouth
By Ben Burns
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Despite their game being pushed back 90 minutes due to a rain delay, the Post 320 Stars defended their home field with a 12-9 victory over Plattsmouth Post 56. Plus, the Sturgis Titans had an early doubleheader on day three of the Black Hills Veterans Classic. Ben Burns has highlights and scores.

