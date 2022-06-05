Post 320 Stars shine against Plattsmouth

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Despite their game being pushed back 90 minutes due to a rain delay, the Post 320 Stars defended their home field with a 12-9 victory over Plattsmouth Post 56. Plus, the Sturgis Titans had an early doubleheader on day three of the Black Hills Veterans Classic. Ben Burns has highlights and scores.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.