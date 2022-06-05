Advertisement

More Storms Tonight and Tomorrow

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another round of rain is expected overnight. Storms tonight will likely not be severe, but we will see more storms tomorrow afternoon, and those storms could be severe. Damaging winds and large hail will be the biggest threat. Tomorrow night and Tuesday morning we will see a brief break from the rain, before more storms are possible Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the 60s and 70s for much of the week, but then highs will be back in the 80s by the weekend.

