Black Hills Con outgrows their space, plans to move to a larger venue

Black Hills Con
Black Hills Con(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Updated: 51 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City has been growing immensely, even being called the fastest in the Midwest.

Just like the city, Black Hills Con is growing too.

While the Con started back in 2019 and saw a good amount of people, it now houses more than 60 vendors.

Selling things from comics to art, knick-knacks and everything in-between.

Many of the vendors at the Con agree that having a place that welcomes nerds caters to the perfect environment to sell niche products.

Morgan Chamberlain, Artists and Vendor Coordinator for the Black Hills Con, says the rooms are broken up into sections, so people can hunt down what their interested in without having to dig too deep.

”Not only has it been just growing -- it’s not just numbers. Every year we get attendees that want to get involved afterwards. They don’t want to just come and shop and leave,” Chamberlain says. “It’s like they want to be a part of the family, because we’ve cultivated this energy.”

The Con has gotten so large that it has outgrown its space and has plans to move to The Monument next year.

Meanwhile, the Black Hills Con will continue through Sunday evening.

