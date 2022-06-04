Showers and storms expected this weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Showers and storms pass through the area overnight. If you plan on hiking the Crazy Horse Volksmarch, the earlier you go, the better off you’ll be. More storms are expected to fire up by midday and linger into the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 60s for many with a few 70s on the plains.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Sunday’s Crazy Horse Volksmarch looks to have storms fire up around 10 a.m. and linger through much of the afternoon. Scattered storms are likely for many on Sunday. Highs will be in the 60s.

Scattered showers and storms are likely Monday and Tuesday. Highs will range from the 60s to near 70°. Warmer air will gradually return toward the end of next week with highs in the 70s. Next weekend could see temperatures make it into the 80s!

