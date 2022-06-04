Advertisement

Showers and storms expected this weekend

By David Stradling
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Showers and storms pass through the area overnight. If you plan on hiking the Crazy Horse Volksmarch, the earlier you go, the better off you’ll be. More storms are expected to fire up by midday and linger into the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 60s for many with a few 70s on the plains.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Sunday’s Crazy Horse Volksmarch looks to have storms fire up around 10 a.m. and linger through much of the afternoon. Scattered storms are likely for many on Sunday. Highs will be in the 60s.

Scattered showers and storms are likely Monday and Tuesday. Highs will range from the 60s to near 70°. Warmer air will gradually return toward the end of next week with highs in the 70s. Next weekend could see temperatures make it into the 80s!

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
employment
Highest paying jobs in Rapid City that require a bachelor’s degree
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in South Dakota
56 year old William Long now says he’s guilty of aiding and abetting aggravated assault, in...
Change of plea in 2021 Dakota Rose Inn shooting
Fatal car crash
Woman injured in Hwy 16 crash has died

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Daily Chance for Showers and Thunderstorms
Stormy pattern setting up going into the weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Near Normal Temperatures Today
Mild weather once again