Kid’s Carnival in Rapid City, one group speaks up against gun violence

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Kid’s Carnival brought all kinds of fun to downtown Rapid City Saturday and attracted locals and tourists alike.

One group attended the event and was encouraging people to wear orange as a means of remembering those victimized by gun violence.

By wearing orange, one group called Mom’s Demand Action is seeking to put a stop to gun violence, something they do annually. It just so happens to fall during the Kid’s Parade.

Mary Garrigan, with Mom’s Demand Action, says they’re keeping the kids who were killed in the recent Texas school shooting in their hearts, “to honor the survivors of gun violence and the victims of gun violence.”

She says 110 people die everyday in America, because of gun violence, “and it’s too many. Enough.”

Their message this weekend is to encourage people to text the word “BOLD” to 644-33. That will connect them to U-S Senators who they hope will pass common sense gun legislation.

