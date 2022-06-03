Stormy pattern setting up going into the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Showers move into the area after midnight. Not everyone will get rain, but showers will be possible for some. A few isolated storms are possible Friday afternoon with highs in the 60s for many.

Another round of storms will move through Friday evening and overnight, lingering into Saturday morning for some. Isolated storms are possible on Saturday with highs in the 60s. Sunday will feature a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs once again will be in the 60s.

Storm chances will continue Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 60s. More moisture is expected across the area, which will be nice and hopefully continue to improve the drought monitor. Today’s release of the drought monitor showed significant improvements across much of northeast Wyoming, with limited change in western South Dakota.

Temperatures will return closer to normal near the end of next week.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.