Advertisement

Stormy pattern setting up going into the weekend

By David Stradling
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Showers move into the area after midnight. Not everyone will get rain, but showers will be possible for some. A few isolated storms are possible Friday afternoon with highs in the 60s for many.

Another round of storms will move through Friday evening and overnight, lingering into Saturday morning for some. Isolated storms are possible on Saturday with highs in the 60s. Sunday will feature a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs once again will be in the 60s.

Storm chances will continue Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 60s. More moisture is expected across the area, which will be nice and hopefully continue to improve the drought monitor. Today’s release of the drought monitor showed significant improvements across much of northeast Wyoming, with limited change in western South Dakota.

Temperatures will return closer to normal near the end of next week.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
Woman injured in Hwy 16 crash has died
Plane Crash Sioux Falls
UPDATE: No one injured after F-16 went off runway at Sioux Falls airport
deadly crash
Man identified as victim of deadly crash near Piedmont
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.
Bison gores a woman in Yellowstone National Park

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Near Normal Temperatures Today
Mild weather once again
Rapid Cityi 7 Day Forecast
Dry Weather for a Couple of Days
Mild air settles in for the rest of the week