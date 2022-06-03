New RCFD recruits run through downtown Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Three new recruits were welcomed to the Rapid City Fire Department after their graduation Friday.

The newest recruits spent the last eight weeks training at the department’s Fire Training Academy. And Friday morning, they took part in a traditional graduation run, that started at Fire Station one on Main Street, went to 7th street, and back to the station via Saint Joseph Street.

New recruit Austin Goddard says the run is a great way be introduced to the community as a firefighter.

”You get to see the faces that are on the street, those that you get to serve and help every day,” Goddard said. “So, it’s just an amazing experience to be able to really interact and be part of the community.”

Goddard starts his first shift as a firefighter medic on Sunday.

Scott Jungck is a training specialist with the academy, and says that learning is a career-long experience for firefighters.

”They can go from being a basic EMT to a paramedic. They can go from being a structural firefighter, to a wildland firefighter, to a hazmat operator to a rescue tech. It’s wonderful, and you never stop learning. Ever.”

Aside from showcasing the new firefighters to the public, the Graduation Run is also deigned to help with team building.

