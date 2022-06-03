Advertisement

New RCFD recruits run through downtown Rapid City

The newest recruits spent the last eight weeks training at the department’s Fire Training...
The newest recruits spent the last eight weeks training at the department’s Fire Training Academy.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Three new recruits were welcomed to the Rapid City Fire Department after their graduation Friday.

The newest recruits spent the last eight weeks training at the department’s Fire Training Academy. And Friday morning, they took part in a traditional graduation run, that started at Fire Station one on Main Street, went to 7th street, and back to the station via Saint Joseph Street.

New recruit Austin Goddard says the run is a great way be introduced to the community as a firefighter.

”You get to see the faces that are on the street, those that you get to serve and help every day,” Goddard said. “So, it’s just an amazing experience to be able to really interact and be part of the community.”

Goddard starts his first shift as a firefighter medic on Sunday.

Scott Jungck is a training specialist with the academy, and says that learning is a career-long experience for firefighters.

”They can go from being a basic EMT to a paramedic. They can go from being a structural firefighter, to a wildland firefighter, to a hazmat operator to a rescue tech. It’s wonderful, and you never stop learning. Ever.”

Aside from showcasing the new firefighters to the public, the Graduation Run is also deigned to help with team building.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
employment
Highest paying jobs in Rapid City that require a bachelor’s degree
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in South Dakota
56 year old William Long now says he’s guilty of aiding and abetting aggravated assault, in...
Change of plea in 2021 Dakota Rose Inn shooting
Fatal car crash
Woman injured in Hwy 16 crash has died

Latest News

Firefighter students
Anticipating a dry summer, the Forest Service trains 13 wildland firefighters
Comic book fanatics and cosplayers will take center stage this weekend at the fourth annual...
A Cosplayers dream, Black Hills Con kicks off its fourth annual convention
Kreskin Torres began working as an Uber driver about six years ago, and became fascinated with...
Food blogger traveling across the country, spends day in Black Hills
Summertime tourism is looking bright in South Dakota, with tourists coming from around the...
Summertime tourism is looking bright in South Dakota