Advertisement

Food blogger traveling across the country, spends day in Black Hills

Kreskin Torres began working as an Uber driver about six years ago, and became fascinated with...
Kreskin Torres began working as an Uber driver about six years ago, and became fascinated with stories from across the country that he would hear from people he picked up from the airport.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A food blogger and rideshare driver from Baltimore, Maryland is traveling to all 50 states to learn about the different food and cultures each state has to offer. Friday, he’s in the Black Hills.

Kreskin Torres began working as an Uber driver about six years ago, and became fascinated with stories from across the country that he would hear from people he picked up from the airport. He knew, then that he wanted to dive into the different cuisines and ways of life, and document his travels.

”You know, there’s a whole world out there, and to a lot of people it can seem foreign because they just don’t know about it,” Torres said. “So, I just wanted to see what it was like for myself, and food has been a great way to connect with so many different people. I always say that food is a common ground.”

So far, Torres has visited Mt. Rushmore, and indulged in some of the food trucks at Main Street Square.

Friday, he’s visiting the Pine Ridge Reservation, to learn more about frybread, buffalo pot roast, and other indigenous foods.

He adds that Black Hills residents have been very welcoming during his stop.

”The locals have been really open. Normally I would join a Facebook group just so people can give me recommendations. But there have been so many welcoming people. I’m here for the Native cuisine. Because I want people to know, and a lot of people might not know about it or been exposed to it.”

South Dakota is the final state on Torres’ trip. He says he’s starting an app that showcases food from around the country.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
employment
Highest paying jobs in Rapid City that require a bachelor’s degree
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in South Dakota
56 year old William Long now says he’s guilty of aiding and abetting aggravated assault, in...
Change of plea in 2021 Dakota Rose Inn shooting
Fatal car crash
Woman injured in Hwy 16 crash has died

Latest News

Firefighter students
Anticipating a dry summer, the Forest Service trains 13 wildland firefighters
Comic book fanatics and cosplayers will take center stage this weekend at the fourth annual...
A Cosplayers dream, Black Hills Con kicks off its fourth annual convention
The newest recruits spent the last eight weeks training at the department’s Fire Training...
New RCFD recruits run through downtown Rapid City
Summertime tourism is looking bright in South Dakota, with tourists coming from around the...
Summertime tourism is looking bright in South Dakota