A Cosplayers dream, Black Hills Con kicks off its fourth annual convention

Comic book fanatics and cosplayers will take center stage this weekend at the fourth annual Black Hills Con at the Rushmore Holiday Inn.(KOTA KEVN)
By Bryan Womack
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Comic book fanatics and cosplayers will take center stage this weekend at the fourth annual Black Hills Con at the Rushmore Holiday Inn.

It is open to all ages and has vendors from all over the state, where you can buy comics, gaming cards and even compete in a costume contest.

Caroline Argiz, founder of the Black Hills Con says that she has attended comic cons for more than 20 years and felt that the Black Hills community needed more inclusivity.

Argiz states “So, when I attended my first convention more than 20 years ago, I felt like I was alone, different, and weird. Going to that convention really gave me a sense of belonging and a sense of community. That is why I started Black Hills Con out here. The community needed to know that they were not alone, there is a whole group of people ready and willing to geek out with you.”

Black Hills Con runs through June 5th and on Saturday will hold a charity auction with the proceeds going towards Feeding South Dakota

