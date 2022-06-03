RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Many people are hitting the pools and vacationing during the summer months, as a reminder Live-well Aesthetics visited the morning show to remind people about the benefits of sunscreen.

“Sunscreen is essential to wear every day, not just during the summer months,” says the owner of Live-well Aesthetics Courtney Vesley.

Ignoring sunscreen may cause skin cancer in the long-term and sunspots. " I want people using an SPF of 30 every day,” says Vesley.

For more information visit: https://www.livewell605.com/

