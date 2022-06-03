Advertisement

Benefits of Sunscreen

Live-well Aesthetics reveals tips for preventing sun damage
By Natalie Cruz
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Many people are hitting the pools and vacationing during the summer months, as a reminder Live-well Aesthetics visited the morning show to remind people about the benefits of sunscreen.

“Sunscreen is essential to wear every day, not just during the summer months,” says the owner of Live-well Aesthetics Courtney Vesley.

Ignoring sunscreen may cause skin cancer in the long-term and sunspots. " I want people using an SPF of 30 every day,” says Vesley.

For more information visit: https://www.livewell605.com/

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
employment
Highest paying jobs in Rapid City that require a bachelor’s degree
A manhole explosion blew out the windows of a building in Boston's Financial District on...
Manhole explosions send 1 to hospital, force evacuations
Fatal car crash
Woman injured in Hwy 16 crash has died
deadly crash
Man identified as victim of deadly crash near Piedmont

Latest News

Black Hills Quilters are coming together for the biggest quilt event in Kota Territory
Over 400 Quilts on Display at the Black Hills Quilt Show
Black Hills Film makers are ready for the 13th annual film extravaganza
Black Hills Film Festival Showcasing Local, National and Global Independent films
Exotic oasis expands; Reptile Gardens begins construction on new additions to the park
Exotic oasis expands; Reptile Gardens begins construction on new additions to the park
Oceans of Possibilities; Rapid City Public Library kicks off summer reading program
Oceans of Possibilities; Rapid City Public Library kicks off summer reading program