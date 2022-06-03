Advertisement

Anticipating a dry summer, the Forest Service trains 13 wildland firefighters

Firefighter students
Firefighter students(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Summer is quickly approaching and with it the dangers of fire season.

Despite recent rainfall, the Forest Service is expecting above average drought and increasing the chance for fires.

To make sure they have enough hands on deck, some new firefighters are being brought on the team.

Jeremy Dalman, Assistant Fire Manager with the Forest Service, says its been three days in the classroom for 13 students, but now it’s time for the field work, “constructing fire line like they would on a real fire.”

One swing at a time, making their way through the forest armed with different tools. Anna Slage, Student, says that makes for exhausting work. “I definitely regret eating that peanut butter sandwich before this.”

Dalman says they’re using knowledge from the past few days to effectively work as a team. “Fuels, weather, topography and how that influences fire behavior. So, when they get out on a real incident, they’re not surprised by things they may see.”

Topography that looks manageable at first glance, but Slade Laeson, Student, says is tough to navigate. “In the beginning, yeah, you feel pretty good. Then, when you get into it and you’re in the last little bit, you can get pretty tired.”

Or, explained by Slage, “it’s like, ‘Oh boy.’”

“A lot of these employees are coming fresh out of school,” says Dalman. Meaning this is many of these students first crack at it, like for Kagan Roady, who says he’s “got plenty of other experiences digging. I’m an archaeologist, so practically dig in the dirt for a living.”

Digging they do, “and,” says Slage, “then it starts kicking in that we might have to do this miles.”

Dalman says the work is so, “any other fire they go on from here on out they will refer back to this training. This is the base.”

Fires that tend to happen during the summer, which is why they have this training for new recruits annually. Where, Dalman says the number of recruits continues to drop year after year. “Unfortunately we do not have the firefighters like we used to.”

Last year, 18. This year, 13. Before then, Dalman says numbers were excess of 30. “Sometimes, up to 50 a year.”

He speculates the dip could be attributed to lack of interest, but he’s not so sure. “It’s not the most glamorous job, and it’s pretty dirty. If you don’t like being out in the woods and playing with fire then this job is definitely not for you.” But, these students are in for the ride. “We can’t have enough firefighters,” Dalman says.

