$28 million senior living community slated for Spearfish

By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - SLH Holdings of Brookings and Val-Add Service Corporation of Sioux Falls will create a $28 million senior living community project on the Elkhorn Ridge in Spearfish. According to SLH Holdings, the construction is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2022 and will be completed 16-18 months thereafter.

CEO of Val-Add Service Corporation Nicholas R. Sershen said that as local population ages, there is growing demand for a quality senior residential complex.

The partnership, PP4 Senior Living, LLC, is a South Dakota limited liability company formed for the purpose of constructing, owning, and operating a multi-unit, senior residential complex called Peaceful Pines Senior Living Community – Elk Ridge located adjacent to the Elk Ridge Golf Course at the intersection of HWY 85 & I-90.

The Peaceful Pines Senior Living Community has a unique design specific to an active senior living market segment. The architectural style, open floor plans, beautiful setting, convenient features, and abundant amenities will meet the changing goals and needs of the aging baby boomer generation appealing to singles and couples.

