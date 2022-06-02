SD State Legislative Candidate Survey: Spencer Gosch

MOBRIDGE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Spencer Gosch is running for the District 23 State Senate race. The district spans across parts of Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand, McPherson, Potter, Spink, Walworth and Brown counties. He faces one primary challenger, incumbent Bryan Breitling (R-Miller).

Spencer Gosch is running for South Dakota Senate District 23. (Submitted)

1. Tell us about yourself?

I’m a fifth farmer/rancher from Glenham South Dakota where my wife Ashley and I raise our three children. I have served the people of District 23 for 6 years and am currently serving as the Speaker of the House.

2. Why are you running for this office?

It’s crucial that the people of District 23 have a true conservative voice in Pierre and not someone beholden to big money donors and power hungry politicians. In six years, we have fought for lower taxes, less government, life at all stages, and our God given constitutional rights.

3. What would be your top three priorities if elected?

Rural South Dakota (as one of the few legislators that farms and ranches as a primary occupation, we need a strong voice for one of our largest industries), lower taxes (I voted for all four attempts last session to lower taxes in South Dakota), life (due to recent events at the Supreme Court level, we need to make sure that South Dakota is a sanctuary state for life at all stages).

4. What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

I have served District 23 for 6 years, 4 of which were in upper leadership roles. I understand what it takes to work with others to get the job done.

5. Do you support tax relief for South Dakotans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

I have supported all forms of tax relief in South Dakota. We need to hold the legislature accountable to a promise that was made 7 years ago to lower the sales tax.

6. Housing availability has become an issue for many South Dakotans. How would you seek to make housing more affordable?

We need to get the government out of the way of developers. There are miles of red tape that can be removed in order to stimulate private sector growth and competition.

7. South Dakota correctional facilities have been dealing with a number of issues, most prominent among them overcrowding and staffing shortages. What would you do to help combat these issues?

I supported developing a legislative study to look into this issue. We need to make sure that we are addressing today’s issues, as well as future needs.

8. What steps should the legislature take to entice young people to remain in the state?

South Dakota is the best place to raise a family, but we can do more. From schools, to medical facilities, to daycares. We can do more to ensure a friendly environment for young families.

9. Do you support any changes to the way elections are run in South Dakota?

We should always strive to do more to ensure the integrity of our elections. Voting is a crucial way to have your voice heard.

10. A U.S. Supreme Court decision is looming on a landmark abortion case that could ultimately overturn Roe v. Wade. Governor Kristi Noem has indicated she would like to ban abortion outright, and a “trigger law” already on the books would so, with only an exception in place when the mother’s life is at risk. Do you support banning abortion to this extent? If not, what exceptions would you like to see made?

I am hopeful that the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade. Once that has been accomplished, we do already have a trigger law in place that would make abortion illegal in South Dakota. We need to do a deep dive into our laws to ensure that all life is protected in South Dakota.

11. What is your stance on legalized, recreational marijuana in South Dakota?

Legalization of recreational marijuana needs to be looked at at the federal level. Under current federal law, it is a regulatory nightmare to change our code to something that works. Add that to the lack of tests regarding immediate influence, it makes things a nightmare for law enforcement as well. Until the federal government and technology catches up to that industry, I can not support it.

State legislative candidates in contested districts this primary season were emailed the same survey to complete for Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory News. Candidates were asked to keep their responses limited to roughly 4-5 sentences for each question. With the exception of a quick spelling and grammar check, answers were not edited by the poster. Those who responded to the survey questions had their results posted.

