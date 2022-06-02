SD State Legislative Candidate Survey: Julie Frye-Mueller

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Julie Frye-Mueller is running for re-election to the South Dakota Senate in District 30. The district includes portions of Custer, Fall River, and Pennington counties. Frye-Mueller currently faces one primary challenger, current State House Rep. Tim Goodwin (R-Rapid City).

State Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) is running for re-election to the South Dakota State Senate. (Submitted)

1. Tell us about yourself?

I have lived in Rapid City nearly 50 years. My husband Mike and I have been married almost 39 years. We have two daughters that are married, and they have given us five wonderful grandchildren. Our family owns Roger Frye’s Paint & Supply in Rapid City. I have worked there for 33 of the 38 years we have been open. I mainly work in our paint department but also help in flooring, wallcoverings, countertops, window treatments, legal work, insurance and some rentals. When I am not in session I am at our business approximately 50 hours a week.

2. Why are you running for this office?

I care about our children, grandchildren, and future generations and someone needs to be watching out for them. Also, I want to be able to tell the citizens what is going on in Pierre that they need to know about. We have the ability to make our state better if we just had more of us that followed the constitution and not the “political agenda”. I will always support “We the People”.

3. What would be your top three priorities if elected?

Food Security, Property Taxes, Election Integrity would be the top three priorities with Medical Freedom, Border Security, and the 30x30 Land Grab related to our BH National Forest all following closely after those. With Roe verses Wade hopefully being overturned -we could pass stronger Pro Life Legislation. I have seen where the state is interfering with the family and we need to protect our children, parental rights, and family values as well. With “Red Flag Laws” being promoted at the national level we haven’t been able to pass “Anti-Red Flag Laws” in South Dakota and that needs to change. We lack workforce in the trades area as well.

4. What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

I know how the “games” are played in Pierre. I will continue to be honest. loyal, and dedicated to the “We the People”. Also, by serving six years on different committees such as Education, Transportation, Health and Human Services, Local Government and Ag and Natural Resources, I have gained knowledge on how government affects us in so many different ways. I also do my best to get back to everyone that contacts me as I work for all of you.

5. Do you support tax relief for South Dakotans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

From what I am hearing property taxes are the biggest concern. We had numerous bills to address this issue and sadly most bills were killed. I brought SB115 in 2021 to address the owner occupied/non-owner occupied status. As many of you heard at the taxation meeting over 25 counties haven’t been interpreting or taxing this way. But now DOR will be going after them! This law was put in place 27 years ago and the main reason was so people who had two residences needed to pick which was there primary residence for voting purposes. Not to tax us on a separate building! This punishes people who need to have an additional shop or garage to put their equipment or extra vehicle in to protect. In the committee hearing on this bill what I took away from the comments was - we the government will only ALLOW you one house and one garage and if you have enough money to have more you need to pay more. I won’t accept that as it is too much government control and discriminatory punishment.

6. Housing availability has become an issue for many South Dakotans. How would you seek to make housing more affordable?

Property tax relief would be a good start. This is one aspect of government that has an effect on housing costs. It is unfortunate that we have a housing shortage, but I believe in the free market and people need to make choices of how much they can afford. I am interested in how much impact either the vacation home rentals or the B&B’s have on the housing availability.

7. South Dakota correctional facilities have been dealing with a number of issues, most prominent among them overcrowding and staffing shortages. What would you do to help combat these issues?

I believe we need to have more facilities like Star Academy that was closed and sold a few years ago. This facility showed progress for a majority of troubled youth that found both purpose and structure that redirected their lives. Strong and early intervention like this would curtail the number of adult criminals we have now going in and out of jails. Plus these juveniles were taught a trade and received an education.

8. What steps should the legislature take to entice young people to remain in the state?

We need to promote a safe and suitable environment for families to raise their children in South Dakota. We must maintain freedoms and give all a chance to prosper. I’m not for paying people to get them to stay. We have too many programs like that the taxpayers are funding.

9. Do you support any changes to the way elections are run in South Dakota?

The citizens want us to make sure we have secure elections in our state. I have brought great bills requiring “clean up” of our voter rolls. SB 185A and SB 202A in 2022 both would have done that but state departments came in to kill them along with other great bills. Election integrity is NOT a priority for this administration but it is to “We the People.”

10. A U.S. Supreme Court decision is looming on a landmark abortion case that could ultimately overturn Roe v. Wade. Governor Kristi Noem has indicated she would like to ban abortion outright, and a “trigger law” already on the books would so, with only an exception in place when the mother’s life is at risk. Do you support banning abortion to this extent? If not, what exceptions would you like to see made?

I support life at conception and have co-sponsored such bills. HJR 5003 from this last session was brought by Rep. Steve Haugaard and me for the definition of a human being. This would have gone to the voters at the next election to put into our state constitution whether or not South Dakotans believe that life begins at conception. This failed in the House by one vote – 33 yeas and 34 nays. Please check to see how your legislators voted.

11. What is your stance on legalized, recreational marijuana in South Dakota?

I am against recreational marijuana as it leads to so many other societal problems and higher use of illicit drugs. Testing for sobriety is an issue for law enforcement and impaired driver counts will only go up.

State legislative candidates in contested districts this primary season were emailed the same survey to complete for Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory News. Candidates were asked to keep their responses limited to roughly 4-5 sentences for each question. With the exception of a quick spelling and grammar check, answers were not edited by the poster. Those who responded to the survey questions had their results posted.

