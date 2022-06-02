New COVID-19 cases rising, but South Dakota doing better than most of the country

The number of new cases of COVID-19 here in South Dakota has been on the rise for more than a month and a half. But the CDC says South Dakota is doing better than almost the entire rest of the country. The CDC’s latest figures show, over the past seven days, South Dakota has the second best rate of new cases in the country with 67 new cases per 100,000 people, compared to the national average of 218.

South Dakota’s weekly case total has now gone up for seven straight weeks, with a total of 653 new cases this week. That includes 149 cases in Pennington County, 41 in Meade County, 22 in Lawrence County, 15 in Oglala Lakota Colunty and eleven in Fall River County. The number of active cases in the state is up by 208 this week to 1,678, while the number of hospitalized COVID patients rises by 22 to 52. There are no new deaths in this week’s report.

Over in Wyoming, their number of new cases is rising as well with 611 new cases this week in the figures they released on Tuesday. 76 of those new cases are from Campbell County with 24 in Sheridan County. Wyoming is listing 72 more active cases than they did the week before, rising to 230 and their total of COVID patients in the hospital is up six to 20. Wyoming is also reporting no new deaths this week.