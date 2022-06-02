Advertisement

Near Normal Temperatures Today

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see partly cloudy skies today with near normal temperatures and mostly dry conditions today. Highs will be in the 60s to lower 70s with mostly light winds.

A series of upper level disturbances will bring near daily chances of showers and thunderstorms Friday through the weekend on into next week. The threat of severe weather will be low, but lightning and gusty winds will be possible with any storm.

Temperatures will be below normal this weekend into early next week.

