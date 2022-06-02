Advertisement

Mild weather once again

By David Stradling
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly clear tonight with lows in the 40s for many. Some 30s in the higher elevations. Thursday will be another nice day. Plenty of sunshine in the morning, but clouds will develop through the middle of the day and afternoon. A stray shower is possible in the hills. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

Friday will be mild, too, but showers and storms will move through the area. Some storms will pass through during the morning, while a few more storms develop later in the afternoon and evening. Highs Friday will be in the 60s for many. Scattered showers and storms are expected over the weekend with highs in the 60s for many. We keep some moisture in the forecast for early next week, too.

Temperatures will return closer to normal by the following weekend.

