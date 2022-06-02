Highest paying jobs in Rapid City that require a bachelor’s degree

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA)-(Stacker)- While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelors in Rapid City, SD using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Whether highly technical, scientific, or based in finance or the arts, all the jobs require keeping up to date with the latest developments in culture, commerce, or tech.

#50. Librarians and media collections specialists

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $47,950- #406 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 50National- Annual mean salary: $64,180- Employment: 127,790- Metros with highest average pay:--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,230)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,990)--- Kennewick-Richland, WA ($89,220)

#49. Kindergarten teachers, except special education

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $48,450- #343 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 90National- Annual mean salary: $64,490- Employment: 120,730- Metros with highest average pay:--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($95,420)--- Kingston, NY ($92,160)--- Salinas, CA ($90,490)

#48. Special education teachers, kindergarten and elementary school

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $48,720- #393 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 150National- Annual mean salary: $67,090- Employment: 187,070- Metros with highest average pay:--- Salinas, CA ($102,210)--- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,730)--- Chico, CA ($88,430)

#47. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $48,820- #472 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 440National- Annual mean salary: $69,530- Employment: 1,020,240- Metros with highest average pay:--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,010)--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($101,980)--- Bakersfield, CA ($97,490)

#46. Special education teachers, middle school

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $50,630- #282 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 40National- Annual mean salary: $68,860- Employment: 79,070- Metros with highest average pay:--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,940)--- Worcester, MA-CT ($94,630)--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($94,140)

#45. Special education teachers, secondary school

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $52,260- #342 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 100National- Annual mean salary: $70,100- Employment: 145,690- Metros with highest average pay:--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($110,320)--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($106,590)--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($103,540)

#44. Foresters

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $54,630- #75 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 40National- Annual mean salary: $67,710- Employment: 9,500- Metros with highest average pay:--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($96,820)--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($96,220)--- Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($90,320)

#43. Training and development specialists

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $54,940- #380 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 60National- Annual mean salary: $67,620- Employment: 336,030- Metros with highest average pay:--- Dothan, AL ($111,580)--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,720)--- Decatur, AL ($94,650)

#42. Zoologists and wildlife biologists

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $57,410- #106 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 40National- Annual mean salary: $70,300- Employment: 15,930- Metros with highest average pay:--- Barnstable Town, MA ($109,570)--- Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($106,800)--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,350)

#41. Career/technical education teachers, postsecondary

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $58,230- #170 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 50National- Annual mean salary: $63,130- Employment: 105,440- Metros with highest average pay:--- Santa Rosa, CA ($116,850)--- Champaign-Urbana, IL ($97,110)--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,200)

#40. Public relations specialists

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $59,780- #236 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 70National- Annual mean salary: $73,250- Employment: 242,710- Metros with highest average pay:--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,920)--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($102,720)--- Midland, MI ($90,820)

#39. Market research analysts and marketing specialists

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $59,810- #319 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 160National- Annual mean salary: $76,080- Employment: 727,540- Metros with highest average pay:--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,180)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,370)--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,510)

#38. Human resources specialists

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $60,170- #306 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 180National- Annual mean salary: $70,720- Employment: 740,830- Metros with highest average pay:--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,590)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,460)--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($91,400)

#37. Conservation scientists

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $61,060- #140 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 40National- Annual mean salary: $68,230- Employment: 22,550- Metros with highest average pay:--- Springfield, MA-CT ($108,670)--- Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($106,200)--- Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($101,900)

#36. Compensation, benefits, and job analysis specialists

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $61,680- #182 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 100National- Annual mean salary: $73,810- Employment: 87,750- Metros with highest average pay:--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,980)--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,020)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,830)

#35. Cost estimators

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $62,280- #371 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 190National- Annual mean salary: $73,740- Employment: 208,950- Metros with highest average pay:--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)

#34. Registered nurses

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $63,390- #452 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 2,450National- Annual mean salary: $82,750- Employment: 3,047,530- Metros with highest average pay:--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,230)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($151,640)--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($146,360)

#33. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $66,180- #229 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 90National- Annual mean salary: $93,260- Employment: 426,870- Metros with highest average pay:--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($154,880)--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,290)--- Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($121,180)

#32. Environmental scientists and specialists, including health

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $67,300- #210 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 40National- Annual mean salary: $81,240- Employment: 76,890- Metros with highest average pay:--- Idaho Falls, ID ($116,630)--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($109,190)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,710)

#31. Credit analysts

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $68,940- #151 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 50National- Annual mean salary: $88,030- Employment: 68,770- Metros with highest average pay:--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,950)--- Danbury, CT ($121,560)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,860)

#30. Compliance officers

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $69,990- #183 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 110National- Annual mean salary: $75,810- Employment: 334,340- Metros with highest average pay:--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)--- California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)

#29. Accountants and auditors

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $70,950- #299 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 810National- Annual mean salary: $83,980- Employment: 1,318,550- Metros with highest average pay:--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)

#28. Dietitians and nutritionists

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $71,210- #44 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 50National- Annual mean salary: $65,620- Employment: 66,690- Metros with highest average pay:--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,240)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,490)--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($97,270)

#27. Network and computer systems administrators

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $72,170- #388 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 270National- Annual mean salary: $91,250- Employment: 316,760- Metros with highest average pay:--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)

#26. Loan officers

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $73,800- #250 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 240National- Annual mean salary: $80,570- Employment: 340,170- Metros with highest average pay:--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)--- Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)--- Wilmington, NC ($104,930)

#25. Social and community service managers

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $80,440- #47 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 70National- Annual mean salary: $76,790- Employment: 156,400- Metros with highest average pay:--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,530)--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,240)--- Charlottesville, VA ($98,200)

#24. Occupational health and safety specialists

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $80,890- #111 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 30National- Annual mean salary: $78,740- Employment: 106,340- Metros with highest average pay:--- Kennewick-Richland, WA ($111,950)--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($108,240)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,020)

#23. Computer systems analysts

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $81,780- #333 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 110National- Annual mean salary: $102,210- Employment: 505,150- Metros with highest average pay:--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)--- Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

#22. Architects, except landscape and naval

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $82,990- #142 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 30National- Annual mean salary: $91,900- Employment: 100,400- Metros with highest average pay:--- Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)--- Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)

#21. Civil engineers

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $84,040- #325 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 260National- Annual mean salary: $95,490- Employment: 304,310- Metros with highest average pay:--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

#20. Management analysts

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $84,510- #288 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 410National- Annual mean salary: $100,530- Employment: 768,450- Metros with highest average pay:--- Dothan, AL ($135,020)--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)

#19. Mechanical engineers

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $85,830- #252 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 90National- Annual mean salary: $97,000- Employment: 278,240- Metros with highest average pay:--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)--- Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

#18. Industrial engineers

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $87,710- #238 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 40National- Annual mean salary: $95,200- Employment: 293,950- Metros with highest average pay:--- Anchorage, AK ($142,770)--- Midland, TX ($129,440)--- Billings, MT ($126,170)

#17. Industrial production managers

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $94,620- #446 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 50National- Annual mean salary: $117,780- Employment: 192,270- Metros with highest average pay:--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)--- Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

#16. Electrical engineers

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $95,100- #254 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 70National- Annual mean salary: $107,890- Employment: 186,020- Metros with highest average pay:--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

#15. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $97,580- #125 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 120National- Annual mean salary: $102,750- Employment: 266,160- Metros with highest average pay:--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)--- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)--- Iowa City, IA ($138,870)

#14. Software developers

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $98,500- #239 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 270National- Annual mean salary: $120,990- Employment: 1,364,180- Metros with highest average pay:--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

#13. Construction managers

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $102,710- #150 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 100National- Annual mean salary: $108,210- Employment: 284,750- Metros with highest average pay:--- Anchorage, AK ($160,710)--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)--- Napa, CA ($145,430)

#12. Human resources managers

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $104,560- #324 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 40National- Annual mean salary: $136,590- Employment: 166,530- Metros with highest average pay:--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

#11. Information security analysts

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $105,470- #54 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 60National- Annual mean salary: $113,270- Employment: 157,220- Metros with highest average pay:--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)--- Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

#10. Medical and health services managers

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $109,870- #221 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 160National- Annual mean salary: $119,840- Employment: 436,770- Metros with highest average pay:--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

#9. Environmental engineers

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $122,710- #9 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 40National- Annual mean salary: $100,220- Employment: 42,660- Metros with highest average pay:--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)--- Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)

#8. Electronics engineers, except computer

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $123,020- #23 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 50National- Annual mean salary: $115,490- Employment: 107,170- Metros with highest average pay:--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)--- Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)--- Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)

#7. General and operations managers

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $126,740- #34 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 540National- Annual mean salary: $115,250- Employment: 2,984,920- Metros with highest average pay:--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)--- Trenton, NJ ($165,030)--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

#6. Personal financial advisors

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $130,050- #61 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 50National- Annual mean salary: $119,960- Employment: 263,030- Metros with highest average pay:--- Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)--- East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

#5. Sales managers

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $136,070- #78 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 80National- Annual mean salary: $142,390- Employment: 453,800- Metros with highest average pay:--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)--- Boulder, CO ($182,820)

#4. Computer network architects

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $145,810- #3 highest pay among all metros- Employment: data not availableNational- Annual mean salary: $120,650- Employment: 168,830- Metros with highest average pay:--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)--- Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

#3. Architectural and engineering managers

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $147,920- #120 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 30National- Annual mean salary: $158,970- Employment: 187,100- Metros with highest average pay:--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)--- Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

#2. Financial managers

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $151,570- #47 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 110National- Annual mean salary: $153,460- Employment: 681,070- Metros with highest average pay:--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

#1. Chief executives

Rapid City, SD- Annual mean salary: $259,280- #25 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 70National- Annual mean salary: $213,020- Employment: 200,480- Metros with highest average pay:--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)--- Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

