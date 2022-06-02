Advertisement

Governor Kristi Noem headed to sue Biden-Harris Administration over Federal Lunch support programs

By Bryan Womack
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Governor Kristi Noem launched a legal battle with the Biden-Harris Administration citing

“South Dakota will continue to defend basic fairness so that our girls can compete and achieve.”

Noem is taking a direct stance at Title six of the Education Amendments of 1972, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in education programs or activities receiving Federal Financial assistance such as the supplemental nutrition assistance program or better known as SNAP.

In a draft legislation on fairness in girls’ sports, Noem stated that only female athletes based on biological sex shall participate in any team, sport, or an athletic event designated for women or girls.

Toni Diamond, a Marine veteran, says equality in South Dakota is far behind times

Diamond states “Equality here in South Dakota is a very...it is not very good...In regard to women’s sports, girls’ sports, I am a transgender woman, and I am personally offended. I know several transgender women that are in high school that now cannot participate in the sports that they want to participate in. There were already systems and policies in place within the school system, where they would do an interview and case by case with that transgender person to determine whether or not they were able to participate in that sport. Governor Noem just blatantly blew that out of the water and said hey I am going to do whatever I want.”

In regards to the Federal Assistance Lunch programs, Diamond says that kids should be allowed to be kids.

She “As far as the lunch program in schools, kids should be allowed to be kids. Kids should be allowed to understand that they are different kinds of people in the world. They should not be taught how to hate and judge another class of people. It does not matter what their skin color is, it does not matter what ethnicity they are from. It does not matter if they are from the poor side of town or from the rich side of town. All of us are created equal, so why can’t we all be equal in our rights...equal in our treatment of each other.”

