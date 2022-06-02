Advertisement

Girl Scouts awards Uvalde mass shooting victim high honor

Caption
By CNN
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Girl Scouts is honoring one of the victims of the Uvalde school massacre.

Amerie Jo Garza, 10, died in the shooting after trying to use her phone to call authorities for help.

On Tuesday, the Girl Scouts posthumously awarded Amerie a Bronze Cross, which is given to scouts for saving or attempting to save the lives of others at the risk of losing their own.

It’s one of the highest honors in the organization, and it was presented to her family.

The Girl Scouts said it will carry Amerie’s story with them always to make sure her brave actions will endure for generations.

Loved ones gathered to say their final goodbyes in Uvalde, Texas. (Source: CNN/KABB/WOAI/WFAA/family photos/pool)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane Crash Sioux Falls
UPDATE: No one injured after F-16 went off runway at Sioux Falls airport
Fatal car crash
Woman injured in Hwy 16 crash has died
deadly crash
Man identified as victim of deadly crash near Piedmont
Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.
Bison gores a woman in Yellowstone National Park
Cars line up down Highway 16 outside of Reptile Gardens are lanes were closed due to a car crash.
2-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 16 for 48 minutes

Latest News

Actor LeVar Burton, left, gestures to the twelve finalists during the Scripps National Spelling...
Vocabulary questions reduce spelling bee to 3 letters: A, B or C
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks at the Georgia state Capitol on April 11, 2022. He...
Trump election probe grand jury to hear from Georgia Secretary of State
A former logger is being honored for planting 30,000 trees in Washington. (KING, BOB BARKER...
‘They were all planted by Bob’: Man honored for planting forest-worth of trees
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Tulsa police give update on mass shooting investigation
Two people hug as they are reunited at Memorial High School after being evacuated from the...
Gunman kills 4 in mass shooting at Tulsa medical building