50th Anniversary of 1972 Flood, a list of events

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On June 9 communities in the Black Hills will remember the flood that destroyed communities and rallied people to come together. The recovery from the flood took months and changed the way that towns are developed today, especially in Rapid City. On June 5, events will begin to help inform the community of the tragic event.

For 50 years people in the Black Hills have heard and shared stories of the flood that rushed through the area. Rapid City is now using this monumental anniversary to contribute to the conversation and bring perspectives to those that were not in the area at that time. Ten years ago, it was estimated that 15 percent of the Black Hill’s population was affected by the flood and now discussion panels and events have been curated to share how much the area has changed since.

“Remember, honor, and commemorate. We want to remember the 238 lives that were lost we want to honor those lives, honor the work of the volunteers, the first responders, all of the people who worked those days and weeks, and months after the flood to help our community on the road to recovery. But we also want to commemorate what’s here now,” said Darrell Shoemaker, a spokesperson for Rapid City.

Here is the link to the schedule of events: click here.

