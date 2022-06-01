Woman injured in Hwy 16 crash has died

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 78-year-old woman injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 16 Tuesday afternoon has died, according to a South Dakota Department of Public Safety release.

Her name has not been released, pending notification of her family.

The woman was driving eastbound on Highway 16 (five miles west of Rapid City) when her vehicle veered to the right, hitting a guardrail. It then crossed into the westbound lanes, crashing head-on into another vehicle. She was taken to Monument Hospital in Rapid City where she later died.

The two people in the other vehicle, a 66-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still being investigated by the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

