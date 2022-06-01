South Dakota won’t seek death penalty in triple homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Prosecutors won’t seek the death penalty for Arnson Absolu, 37-year-old New Yorker, who was charged with killing three people in Rapid City.

According to the Rapid City Journal, Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo told a judge Tuesday that he wasn’t aware the 45-day deadline for making a decision had passed four days earlier.

Absolu faces three counts of premeditated first-degree murder in connection with the August 2020 deaths of Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy and Dakota Zaiser.

Now Absolu would face life in prison if convicted.

