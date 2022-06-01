RCPD tries a different approach for recruitment, pursues grant in hopes to hire more veterans

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Wednesday at a Legal and Finance Committee meeting, the Rapid City Police Department was authorized to apply for a 100-thousand dollar grant to help with recruitment.

Don Hedrick, RCPD Police Chief, says while they’ve added officers over the years as part of the area’s growth, grants have helped them add more officers on top of that to help them be more efficient.

The funds would be used to hire a dedicated recruiter and cover their travel expenses as Hedrick would like to see them move around to find the most worthy candidates. ”Get out and connect with our local colleges and tech schools. Also, connect up with our military members that are about to get out of the branches of military, because we find that folks who have served our country are really good police officers.”

Hedrick says he believes if the position is filled, they’d work closely with their wellness coordinator who is tasked with retaining officers.

The grant requires quarterly updates, which Hedrick says they already have. Leading him to believe the position wouldn’t be any kind of burden.

