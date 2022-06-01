Advertisement

Rapid City seeks funds to support drug, violence and crime intervention

Working Against Violence sign in Rapid City.
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the wake of violence at the national level, like the recent school shooting in Texas, and even the officer involved shooting yesterday in Rapid City -- the city will apply for a 2-million dollar grant.

If approved, the funds will be used to enhance already existing gun, drug and violence related initiatives in the area.

Lile Mehlhaff, Human Services Coordinator with Rapid City, says the police department has been open to organizations that help people in need through intervention.

Adding organizations like Journey On has taken thousands of calls for service that a police officer would have previously responded to. They’re looking into ”ways of dealing with some of these community issues like homelessness and at-risk youth -- you can’t arrest your way out of that problem. So, we’re looking at a different process and a different approach to that situation.”

Mehlhaff says every community has a unique set of problems. She says if they receive the grant, they will primarily focus on at-risk youth.

