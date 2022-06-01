Advertisement

Rapid City pools are open

Pools in Rapid City opened the gates for the summer June 1
Pools in Rapid City opened the gates for the summer June 1(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pools around town opened their gates June 1. Although it was a chilly day, staff were ready to show off their nearly seven months of preparation for opening day. Jimmy Hilton, Parkview, and Horace Mann are staffed and ready for the summer.

The pools are open from 12 PM to 6 PM and on Sundays, the recreation team is adding something new. The new program is called “Funday 4 Sunday” a time when any group of four can swim for eleven dollars. Previously the program was for only families, but to be more inclusive to all ages the team expanded the program.

If you are just beginning to learn how to swim, there are three more swimming lesson sessions being offered this summer.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick (right) and Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom brief...
RCPD officer shoots woman following high-speed chase
Cars line up down Highway 16 outside of Reptile Gardens are lanes were closed due to a car crash.
2-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 16 for 48 minutes
Plane Crash Sioux Falls
UPDATE: No one injured after F-16 went off runway at Sioux Falls airport
deadly crash
Man identified as victim of deadly crash near Piedmont
Fatal car crash
Woman injured in Hwy 16 crash has died

Latest News

Working Against Violence sign in Rapid City.
Rapid City seeks funds to support drug, violence and crime intervention
Kota McKinney, Owner of 'Bean There, Done That'
A new coffee truck hits the streets in Rapid City
Buffalo at Custer State Park on September 25, 2019. (KOTA TV)
Look but don’t touch! Stay away from the bison when visiting the Black Hills
A 155th Engineer Company soldier operates a road grader.
South Dakota Guard engineers deploy to Romania