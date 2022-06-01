Rapid City pools are open

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pools around town opened their gates June 1. Although it was a chilly day, staff were ready to show off their nearly seven months of preparation for opening day. Jimmy Hilton, Parkview, and Horace Mann are staffed and ready for the summer.

The pools are open from 12 PM to 6 PM and on Sundays, the recreation team is adding something new. The new program is called “Funday 4 Sunday” a time when any group of four can swim for eleven dollars. Previously the program was for only families, but to be more inclusive to all ages the team expanded the program.

If you are just beginning to learn how to swim, there are three more swimming lesson sessions being offered this summer.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.