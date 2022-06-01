Police rescue two fawns after mother is killed on highway
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) – Two fawns have been recently orphaned but they aren’t being left to survive on their own, thanks to police in Ohio.
The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures on Facebook of the fawns that were saved after their mother was killed on a highway.
The mother was reportedly killed on Interstate 70 and the fawns were found nearby.
The doe and buck were taken to an animal rehabilitation facility near Zanesville, Ohio.
