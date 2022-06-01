Advertisement

New sculptures added to Downtown Sturgis

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Keith Grant
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Standing on Main Street in Sturgis, you may see some empty pedestals on the street corners. That is because four new sculptures are being added to the Sturgis Art Walk.

On June 3 there will be the official unveiling of the new sculptures. While some have already been added to the empty pedestals, like “Maximus Moose” by Travis Sorenson of Sturgis, others are still waiting to be added to their pedestal. The walk and event are a coordinated effort between the Downtown Sturgis Foundation, the Downtown Business Improvement District, and the City of Sturgis. At the official unveiling on June 3, the artists of the new sculptures will be there to talk about their pieces.

The art walk guides you through downtown Sturgis combining art and the downtown Sturgis culture together, “It really helps downtown tourism because it adds a sense of art to the community and it’s also a lot of fun to do a self-guided walk and see the different kinds of art. A lot of the art in downtown Sturgis is from local artists and it gives them a chance to display their work as well,” said Christina Steele, part of the Rally and Events Team with the City of Sturgis.

The art walk event will be held at Harley-Davidson Rally Point in downtown Sturgis. on June 3 beginning at 5:30 pm.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick (right) and Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom brief...
RCPD officer shoots woman following high-speed chase
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
It will process beef, and will have a bison line as well.
Meat processing plant to be build south of Rapid City
A booth at the Black Hills Renaissance Fair in Lead, South Dakota.
It’s not the Medieval Age, it’s the Black Hills Renaissance Faire
This image appears to show Grand Gateway Hotel owner Connie Uhre spraying a cleaning product at...
Rapid City hotel owner arrested following clash with Native American protesters

Latest News

Cars line up down Highway 16 outside of Reptile Gardens are lanes were closed due to a car crash.
2-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 16 for 48 minutes
Reptile Gardens gears up for another busy season.
One business optimistic for summer 2022 after a successful Memorial Day weekend
Plane Crash Sioux Falls
Rough landing for F-16 aircraft on Sioux Falls runway
Zhane Atene, right, and her younger sister, Leighan, fill plastic containers with water to haul...
IHS unveils $700 million to improve tribal water and sanitation systems