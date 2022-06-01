Advertisement

Mild air settles in for the rest of the week

By David Stradling
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Partly cloudy skies expected overnight with many falling into the 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and slightly warmer! Highs will make it into the 60s for many.

We stay dry on Thursday with highs in the 60s and 70s. Mild weather continues Friday, but storms will return to the forecast across the area. Stormy weather is expected to continue into the weekend with scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will be in the 60s.

We drop into the 50s and 60s early next week with showers lingering, then we will dry out once again with warmer air coming back through the second half of next week.

