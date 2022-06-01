Advertisement

Man identified as victim of deadly crash near Piedmont

deadly crash
deadly crash(MGN online)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An Oglala man, 65-year-old Coletius Rouillar, has been identified as the person who died in a one-vehicle crash near Piedmont Friday.

Police say Rouillar, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a release from the state Department of Public Safety, a 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee was westbound on Interstate 90 when it left the roadway to the north, crossed the service road, and eventually vaulted over a berm.

The 41-year-old driver and a 69-year-old passenger had minor injuries.

