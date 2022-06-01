Looking ahead for affordable housing in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A program that provides Rapid City with annual funding for housing is getting some routine tweaks in preparation for 2023.

Every five years the City’s team comes up with a consolidated plan that suits the needs of the community.

Right now, the team projects one of the top needs for this updated plan is affordable housing. However, is also thinking about things like a homes access to utilities.

Rapid City usually sees about 500-thousand dollars from the U-S Department of Housing and Urban Development, but Michelle Schuelke, with Rapid City’s Community Enrichment Divisions, explains the funds are limited in what they can be used for. “Although our population is booming and our population is increasing drastically -- really, the focus is on programs, housing and services for the lowest income populations. So, everyone can thrive in Rapid City.”

Schuelke says while they allocate funds on a yearly basis, some projects can take much longer than that. Their goal is make sure the needs of Rapid City are consistently met.

