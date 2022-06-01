Advertisement

Grilling with Eric - Teriyaki Burgers

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Great Teriyaki flavor in these burgers without too much “yaki.”

In a bowl, combine a quarter cup of soy sauce with a quarter cup of honey and 2 cloves of minced garlic. Add a teaspoon of minced ginger (use fresh ginger; peel and mince).

In another bowl, stir 2 teaspoons of this mixture into a third cup of mayonnaise.

Combine half of the mayonnaise mixture with 2 pounds of ground chuck, a half teaspoon of salt and a quarter teaspoon of pepper. Form into patties and grill on a medium-hot hill, 5 minutes per side or until desired doneness. Baste / drizzle remaining soy sauce on burger patties from time to time.

Spread 6 hamburger buns evenly on both sides with remaining mixture. Toast, cut side down on grill, about 2 minutes. Place patties between up and bottom buns and serve.

