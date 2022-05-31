Advertisement

Showers and wind continue through the night

By David Stradling
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered showers continue overnight. Winds will gust up to 50 mph at times. A Wind Advisory is in place through noon Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 40s for much of the area.

We will remain below normal on Tuesday as highs will reach the 50s for many, with a few near 60°. Showers and wind linger into the morning, but will taper off midday and through the afternoon. Temperatures remain on the cooler side Wednesday with highs in the 50s and 60s. Highs Thursday will be in the 60s for much of the area with a few 70s possible.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week with more 70s popping up around the area. Showers and storms will be possible. The storm chances continue into the weekend with highs holding steady in the 60s for many.

Showers will be possible next week as well with temperatures below normal.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This image appears to show Grand Gateway Hotel owner Connie Uhre spraying a cleaning product at...
Rapid City hotel owner arrested following clash with Native American protesters
It will process beef, and will have a bison line as well.
Meat processing plant to be build south of Rapid City
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
A booth at the Black Hills Renaissance Fair in Lead, South Dakota.
It’s not the Medieval Age, it’s the Black Hills Renaissance Faire
Governor Kristi Noem brings Corey Lewandowski back on

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Showery, Windy and Cool to Start the Week
Heavy rain throughout the day
Heavy Rain For Memorial Day
More storms tomorrow
Severe Storms This Evening with More Rain Tomorrow
Storms KEVN
Afternoon storms continue into the weekend