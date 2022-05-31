Showers and wind continue through the night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered showers continue overnight. Winds will gust up to 50 mph at times. A Wind Advisory is in place through noon Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 40s for much of the area.

We will remain below normal on Tuesday as highs will reach the 50s for many, with a few near 60°. Showers and wind linger into the morning, but will taper off midday and through the afternoon. Temperatures remain on the cooler side Wednesday with highs in the 50s and 60s. Highs Thursday will be in the 60s for much of the area with a few 70s possible.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week with more 70s popping up around the area. Showers and storms will be possible. The storm chances continue into the weekend with highs holding steady in the 60s for many.

Showers will be possible next week as well with temperatures below normal.

