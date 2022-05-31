RCPD officer shoots woman following high-speed chase

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman was shot by a Rapid City police officer following a pursuit from North Rapid into Rapid Valley early Tuesday morning.

The woman’s name nor her condition has been released at the time this story was posted.

“Any time we have a shooting like this in our community it’s a tragedy. It’s not the direction we want things to go.”

According to Hedrick, the incident began about 4 a.m. when an officer tried to make a traffic stop near the intersection of Lacrosse and Waterloo streets. The driver at first continued at a low speed but when a male passenger jumped out, she actively tried to elude the officer. She also, police say, threw something out the window of the car.

The driver continued onto Cambell Street where police attempted a maneuver to stop the vehicle but that failed. The chase went onto Saint Patrick Street to South Valley Drive and then Terra Street where the officer blocked her vehicle. Hedrick said this is when the woman drove toward the officer who fired, hitting her several times. After initial first aid, the woman was taken to the hospital.

“Any time we have a shooting like this in our community it’s a tragedy. It’s not the direction we want things to go,” Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick said.

Police say the male passenger has not been arrested at this time and they are looking for the item the driver reportedly threw from the vehicle.

Two officers are now on administrative leave, which is protocol in officer-involved shootings. Hedrick said initially there was just one officer but another one arrived shortly after.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, assisted by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, is now investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.