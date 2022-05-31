Advertisement

RCPD officer shoots woman following high-speed chase

Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick (right) and Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom brief...
Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick (right) and Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom brief media following an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning.(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman was shot by a Rapid City police officer following a pursuit from North Rapid into Rapid Valley early Tuesday morning.

The woman’s name nor her condition has been released at the time this story was posted.

“Any time we have a shooting like this in our community it’s a tragedy. It’s not the direction we want things to go.”

Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick

According to Hedrick, the incident began about 4 a.m. when an officer tried to make a traffic stop near the intersection of Lacrosse and Waterloo streets. The driver at first continued at a low speed but when a male passenger jumped out, she actively tried to elude the officer. She also, police say, threw something out the window of the car.

The driver continued onto Cambell Street where police attempted a maneuver to stop the vehicle but that failed. The chase went onto Saint Patrick Street to South Valley Drive and then Terra Street where the officer blocked her vehicle. Hedrick said this is when the woman drove toward the officer who fired, hitting her several times. After initial first aid, the woman was taken to the hospital.

“Any time we have a shooting like this in our community it’s a tragedy. It’s not the direction we want things to go,” Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick said.

Police say the male passenger has not been arrested at this time and they are looking for the item the driver reportedly threw from the vehicle.

Two officers are now on administrative leave, which is protocol in officer-involved shootings. Hedrick said initially there was just one officer but another one arrived shortly after.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, assisted by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, is now investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
It will process beef, and will have a bison line as well.
Meat processing plant to be build south of Rapid City
A booth at the Black Hills Renaissance Fair in Lead, South Dakota.
It’s not the Medieval Age, it’s the Black Hills Renaissance Faire
This image appears to show Grand Gateway Hotel owner Connie Uhre spraying a cleaning product at...
Rapid City hotel owner arrested following clash with Native American protesters

Latest News

Sheridan Cooks - Two Frackelton's Favorites
Sheridan Cooks - Two Favorites at Frackelton's
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
kota kevn forecast
Beef escape from Marshals 44-25
Lady marshals 5-30
Little Marshals Cheer Camp