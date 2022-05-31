Advertisement

Rain Ends Today, but the Winds Continue

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The rain will end this morning as the upper level trough moves out of the area. It will still be windy and cool, though.

A drier weather pattern returns Wednesday and Thursday with warmer temperatures.

Another active weather pattern returns by the weekend, however as a series of upper level troughs move through the Rockies and plains. Showers and storms are possible this weekend. Strong storms aren’t out of the question next week as a couple of strong troughs move through. Temperatures will be near normal this weekend.

