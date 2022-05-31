Advertisement

One business optimistic for summer 2022 after a successful Memorial Day weekend

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This past weekend was the unofficial kick off for the summer tourism season.

Following last year’s record breaking numbers many Black Hills businesses geared up for a busy weekend.

Reptile Gardens is heading into their 85th year as a Black Hills attraction and John Brockelsby said numbers from Memorial Day Weekend show they are up about 6% from 2018 but down 23% from 2021.

“Last year was an anomaly. Everybody had been cooped up so long and they just came in huge numbers. Just droves of people coming to the hills, but hopefully if we can stay like this, if we can stay like 2018, it’ll be a very successful summer and we’ll all be happy,” explained Brockelsby.

Brockelsby said despite financial challenges with inflation and gas he’s optimistic for a successful summer.

“I think it’s going to be a good summer, a good normal summer. You know we have challenges of course with gasoline prices and inflation, but you know, people still want to take that family vacation. After being cooped up for several years, travel is kind of a priority with so many families,” said Brockelsby.

He predicts the majority of visitors will probably be from neighboring states to avoid hefty travel costs.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick (right) and Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom brief...
RCPD officer shoots woman following high-speed chase
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
It will process beef, and will have a bison line as well.
Meat processing plant to be build south of Rapid City
A booth at the Black Hills Renaissance Fair in Lead, South Dakota.
It’s not the Medieval Age, it’s the Black Hills Renaissance Faire
This image appears to show Grand Gateway Hotel owner Connie Uhre spraying a cleaning product at...
Rapid City hotel owner arrested following clash with Native American protesters

Latest News

“Maximus Moose” by Travis Sorenson of Sturgis
New sculptures added to Downtown Sturgis
Cars line up down Highway 16 outside of Reptile Gardens are lanes were closed due to a car crash.
2-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 16 for 48 minutes
Plane Crash Sioux Falls
Rough landing for F-16 aircraft on Sioux Falls runway
Zhane Atene, right, and her younger sister, Leighan, fill plastic containers with water to haul...
IHS unveils $700 million to improve tribal water and sanitation systems