One business optimistic for summer 2022 after a successful Memorial Day weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This past weekend was the unofficial kick off for the summer tourism season.

Following last year’s record breaking numbers many Black Hills businesses geared up for a busy weekend.

Reptile Gardens is heading into their 85th year as a Black Hills attraction and John Brockelsby said numbers from Memorial Day Weekend show they are up about 6% from 2018 but down 23% from 2021.

“Last year was an anomaly. Everybody had been cooped up so long and they just came in huge numbers. Just droves of people coming to the hills, but hopefully if we can stay like this, if we can stay like 2018, it’ll be a very successful summer and we’ll all be happy,” explained Brockelsby.

Brockelsby said despite financial challenges with inflation and gas he’s optimistic for a successful summer.

“I think it’s going to be a good summer, a good normal summer. You know we have challenges of course with gasoline prices and inflation, but you know, people still want to take that family vacation. After being cooped up for several years, travel is kind of a priority with so many families,” said Brockelsby.

He predicts the majority of visitors will probably be from neighboring states to avoid hefty travel costs.

