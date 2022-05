RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After two years of holding the Black Hills Film Festival online, the event is back for the 13th year.

Local, national, and global artists will be showcasing their work.

The 13th annual Black Hills Film Festival takes place on May 31st and June 3-6.

For more information visit https://www.blackhillsfilmfestival.org/

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.