Looking to fish this summer? SD Game, Fish & Parks provides lessons

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to FishingBooker.com, the Black Hills ranks as one of the top fishing destinations in the country.

The Black Hills makes the list of the top ten fishing spots in the U.S., because Fishing-Booker says 98% of the water is open for fishing. And of course, the natural beauty of the Black Hills.

Naturalist Clint Whitley with South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks, says fishing in the hills is largely a tourist activity, and there’s so much more for tourists to do on their fishing trips.

“The fact that you have a place to see Mt. Rushmore, Crazy Horse, Custer State Park, and all these other unique features on top of having some excellent fishing is probably what makes it rank so high.”

Whitley says the Black Hills provides a unique diversity of fish to catch in streams and ponds across the area.

“We’ve got rainbow trout, cutthroat trout, brook trout, which makes for a diverse bag, as well as warm water species as well.”

When it comes to the aesthetic of the Black Hills, Whitley says watching other wildlife in their habitat is an added bonus.

“The fawns are going to be on the ground here soon. So, you’ve got lots of wildlife, and Mountain Goats and Sheep and all sorts of things throughout the hills that are making that fishing experience fun.”

Whitley says fishing is a fun activity for any age group. However, if if you don’t have much experience… the Outdoor Campus has some entry-level lessons.

“You’ll come out here on our beautiful little pond that no one else can fish on unless you’re in the program, and we’ll show you how to cast, select the right bait, bait the hook, and that’s where it starts.”

