Consumers stay resilient, despite increased gas prices

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of summer tourism season in the Black Hills. Many out-of-state license plates were spotted at attractions and on the roads as tourists flocked to the area this weekend. However, did high prices at the pump impact vacation plans?

Some people said that tourism would not be hit hard by high gas prices. While the Black Hills saw a few license plates from across the country, many cars had plates from nearby states like Montana, Minnesota, and Colorado, where one tourist had a quick answer about high gas prices.

“It’s too expensive. Really, it’s really expensive,” said Camila a visitor from Denver, Colorado.

Camila and her friends found ways to cut corners, so they do not overspend like, “Cooking our own food and we are just trying to eat snacks or something cheaper.”

Like visitors, businesses have also seen the effects of increased gas prices.

“I do see where the gas prices have affected me, because I drive back and forth from Rapid City to here, to Keystone, to work seven days a week,” said Anissa Harms, a business owner in Keystone.

In addition to Harms’s daily commute, she also makes trips to see her family, trips that carry a heavy price.

“Actually, I do go back home to Omaha Nebraska to visit my daughter and my mom and other family members there and yes, it is quite pricey to drive back and forth. It’s an eight-and-a-half-hour drive and I probably spent $250 on gas,” states Harms.

People are still spending money on trips despite higher prices.

Harms says, “You work harder. You find a way to survive, and I guess I found that.” She said that she has had to increase the price of her products due to inflation but has had steady revenue during the busy Memorial Day weekend.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.