It’s not the Medieval Age, it’s the Black Hills Renaissance Faire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The second Black Hills Renaissance Faire was on May 28 and May 29 in Lead, SD. Booths and people dressed in medieval-themed costumes filled Manuel Brothers Park overlooking the Homestake Open Cut.

Last year, the fair was celebrated with 1,500 people and fair officials estimate that was the total number of people that attended just the first day in 2022. Renaissance Fairs bring people together that enjoy medieval fantasy, you can expect performances, people dressed in white button-ups, leather, and boots. It was the perfect niche market for one business at the festival. Queen City Dicery makes dice and dice towers, mainly for fantasy games like Dungeons and Dragons.

“In my personal experience this one is definitely...it’s really cool to see how many locals are here and how many people are just in this, like the Black Hills, have a passion for fantasy and for medieval styles,” says Heather Evans, owner of Queen City Dicery. “So, it’s been really great to see how local this renaissance fair is.”

The Lead Chamber of Commerce says they are predicting anywhere from 2,300 to 2,500 to attend the fair over both days.

