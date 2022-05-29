Heavy Rain For Memorial Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Heavy rain will impact Northeast Wyoming and Southwestern South Dakota this evening. Throughout the night, heavy rain is expected for parts of our area, specifically Sheridan and Southern Counties. Tomorrow we are going to see widespread moderate to heavy rain throughout most of the day with areas to the south seeing the heaviest. Up to an inch of rain is possible in Rapid City with some areas to the south seeing potentially up to 3-4 inches. We may continue to see light rain on Tuesday, but the heaviest will have passed by then. Temperatures the next two days will also be a lot cooler with highs in the 50s.

