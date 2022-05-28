Advertisement

Severe Storms This Evening with More Rain Tomorrow

By Jacob Montesano
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Storms will impact our area over the next several hours. The heaviest rain will occur sometime between 3pm & 9pm. Some of the storms may be severe. Overnight we will see scattered showers with some storms possible, but the strongest storms will occur before sunset. Tomorrow we are going to be mostly dry in the morning, but then by early afternoon we will see more storms develop. Heavy rain looks to continue tomorrow night and Monday as well. Temperatures will really cool off for Memorial Day with highs in the 50s and scattered showers expected.

